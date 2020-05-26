Driver License Service Appointments – Limited Availability

Select driver license offices will begin reopening by appointment only during normal business hours for driver license and identification card services starting May 26, 2020. At this time, the Department is limiting services to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. These services include:

Applying for an original Texas driver license (DL) or identification card (ID)

Applying for a Texas learner license

Driver license services requiring a skills exam, and

Applying for a commercial driver license (CDL) or taking a CDL skills exam

The Department has not resumed normal services. If your Texas DL, ID, CDL, commercial learner permit, or election identification certificate expired on or after March 13, 2020, you are granted a waiver for the expiration date for 60 days after the Department provides further public notice that normal operations have resumed. You may download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension (PDF) notice. All local and state law enforcement officials have been notified of this expiration waiver. When the Department resumes normal operations, you will be able to renew without any penalty.

Visit Restricted Driver License Office Services for additional information. The Department encourages all eligible customers to conduct all of their driver license services online.

Renewal transactions will not be conducted in any Texas driver license office at this time.

If you meet the criteria listed above you may schedule a driver license appointment here.

Schedule a driver license appointment

Review the Frequently Asked Questions below to learn more about the new appointment scheduling system and how it will affect your driver license office transaction.

1. How do I schedule an appointment at a driver license office? To schedule your appointment at a driver license office providing limited service, visit our Driver License Services – Appointments webpage.

2. If I do not have an appointment, may I go into a driver license office and get service? No. Driver license services are by appointment only and for the following services: Applying for an original Texas DL or ID

Applying for an a Texas learner license

Driver license services requiring a skills exam, and

Applying for a CDL or taking a CDL skills exam If you currently hold a Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL, or EIC card that expired on or after March 13, 2020, you are not eligible to conduct any transactions in any Texas driver license office at this time in cooperation with state and local governments to reduce the community spread of COVID-19. The Department is only providing limited services in our driver license office locations and have not returned to normal operations.

3. When I go online to schedule an appointment, I do not see my local office. At this time, we are providing appointments for limited driver license services at select offices. In the future all driver license offices will provide appointment options.

4. What kind of appointment may I schedule (i.e. obtain a permit, ID card, duplicate, change address, new DL, CDL….etc?) Driver license services are by appointment only and for the following services: Applying for an original Texas DL or ID

Applying for an a Texas learner license

Driver license services requiring a skills exam, and

Applying for a CDL or taking a CDL skills exam For other online driver license services without visiting a driver license office, visit www.texas.gov. To view a list of office opening dates and schedule an appointment visit our Driver License Services – Appointments webpage.

5. I am moving to Texas from another state/country. Do I need an established Texas driver license or identification card to schedule an appointment? No. The appointment scheduling system will ask a series of questions to determine if you have a previously established Texas driver license or identification card. This system will allow appointments for new and current residents of Texas.

6. May I schedule an appointment for another person? Yes, provided you have all of the required information; however, it is not recommended.

7. What should I do if there are no appointments available at my local driver license office? If there are no appointments available at your local driver license office, you will need to schedule your appointment at another location or you may check back at a later time to see if there is a cancellation.

8. If my driver license or identification card expires before an appointment is scheduled, what should I do? In accordance with section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Office of the Governor approved the Department's request to suspend provisions of the Texas Transportation Code to the extent necessary to delay the expiration date of Driver Licenses (DL), Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), Personal Identification Cards (ID), and Election Certificates (EIC). If your Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL card or EIC expires on or after March 13, 2020, you are granted a waiver for the expiration date for 60 days after the Department provides further public notice that normal operations have resumed. You may download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension (PDF) notice. All local and state law enforcement officials have been notified of this expiration waiver. When the Department resumes normal operations, you will be able to obtain a Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL or EIC card without any penalty.

9. How far in advance may I schedule an appointment? Up to six months.

10. Will my appointment be cancelled if I am late? Yes. If you arrive 15 or more minutes after your original scheduled time, your appointment will be cancelled.

11. How early do I need to arrive at the driver license office for my appointment? No earlier than 30 minutes.

12. How do I change my appointment? Visit the appointment scheduling system to reschedule. Your existing appointment will be automatically cancelled upon your confirmation of a new appointment.

13. How may I confirm my appointment? At the time your appointment is scheduled, a confirmation is provided to you. However, another confirmation may be obtained by logging back into the appointment scheduling system.

14. Will I get a reminder of my upcoming appointment? You will have the option to receive reminders by way of email or text message when you make your appointment.

15. May I get a reminder by email or text message on my mobile phone? When you schedule your appointment, you will have the option to receive an email or text message reminder.

16. May I still go online and renew my DL/ID, change my address, or order a duplicate? Yes. If you are eligible, you may complete these transactions by visiting https://texas.gov/.

17. If I cancel my appointment, how long must I wait before rescheduling a new one? You may reschedule immediately after cancelling an appointment.



Return to Top