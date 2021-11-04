DPS Adds Saturday Services for Commercial Driver Licenses at Select Offices in November

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added additional Saturday appointment availability at select commercial driver license (CDL) offices for customers needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their Texas CDL. Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Nov. 6, 13 and 20 to help Texans with CDL services. The offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’ve all seen reports, or personally felt the impact, of the severe strain our supply chain is currently facing,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By adding CDL services at select offices, we can get more qualified commercial drivers out on the roads to move more goods to Texans across the state and help meet the demand.”

Scheduling an appointment

Customers wishing to take advantage of Saturday appointments will need to book an appointment for a specific day and time. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. Upon arrival at the driver license office, customers can check-in at the kiosk inside or from their mobile device. Customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes before their appointment time.

Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours, to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs. Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time.

### (HQ 2021-073)