The driver license office reopening schedule is provided below. To ensure the safety of all customers, as well as our driver license office personnel, you will be required to comply with the following:
If these requirements are not met, you may be required to reschedule your appointment at a later date.
For additional information, see the Frequently Asked Questions.
|Phase 1 Opening Date:
|May 26, 2020
|Type of Service Provided:
|
|DL Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 1.
|Abilene*
|Eastland
|Pecos
|Alpine
|El Paso – Gateway
|Perryton
|Amarillo*
|El Paso – Hondo Pass
|Plainview
|Andrews
|El Paso – Northwest*
|Post
|Anson
|El Paso – Scott Simpson
|Presidio
|Ballinger
|Fort Stockton
|San Angelo*
|Big Spring
|Graham
|Seminole
|Borger
|Haskell
|Snyder
|Bowie
|Hereford
|Sonora
|Brady
|Lamesa
|Stanton
|Brownfield
|Levelland
|Sweetwater
|Childress
|Lubbock*
|Van Horn
|Comanche
|Midland Mega*
|Vega
|Crane
|Monahans
|Vernon
|Denver City
|Muleshoe
|Wichita Falls*
|Dimmitt
|Ozona
|Dumas
|Pampa
|Phase 2 Opening Date:
|May 29, 2020
|Type of Service Provided:
|
|DL Offices in DPS’ Central and South Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 2.
|Alice
|George West
|McAllen
|Aransas Pass
|Georgetown*
|Meridian
|Austin – Capitol
|Giddings
|Mission/Palmview
|Austin – North
|Goldthwaite
|New Braunfels*
|Austin – Northwest
|Gonzales
|Pearsall
|Austin – South
|Groesbeck
|Pflugerville Mega
|Bastrop
|Hallettsville
|Port Lavaca
|Beeville
|Hamilton
|Rio Grande City
|Boerne
|Harlingen
|San Antonio – General McMullen
|Brownsville
|Hebbronville
|San Antonio – Leon Valley Mega*
|Cameron
|Hillsboro
|San Antonio – Pat Booker
|Castroville*
|Jourdanton
|San Antonio – Southeast*
|Corpus Christi Mega*
|Junction*
|San Marcos
|Cotulla
|Karnes City
|Seguin
|Crystal City
|Kerrville
|Sinton
|Cuero*
|Killeen
|Taylor
|Del Rio
|Kingsville
|Temple
|Eagle Pass*
|Lampasas
|Uvalde
|Edinburg Mega*
|Laredo*
|Victoria
|Fairfield
|Llano
|Waco
|Floresville
|Lockhart
|Waco CDL*
|Fort Hood
|Marble Falls
|Weslaco
|Fredericksburg
|Marlin
|Zapata
|Gatesville
|Phase 3 Opening Date:
|June 3, 2020
|Type of Service Provided:
|
|DL Offices in DPS’ North and East Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 3.
|Angleton
|Fort Worth South
|Marshall
|Athens
|Gainesville
|McKinney
|Bay City
|Galveston
|Mineral Wells
|Baytown
|Garland Mega Center
|Mount Pleasant
|Beaumont
|Gilmer
|Nacogdoches
|Bonham
|Grand Prairie*
|New Boston
|Brenham
|Hearne*
|Orange
|Bryan
|Hemphill
|Palestine
|Caldwell
|Hempstead
|Paris*
|Canton*
|Henderson
|Pierce
|Carrollton Mega*
|Houston Dacoma
|Plano
|Carthage
|Houston East
|Port Arthur
|Center
|Houston Gessner Mega*
|Quitman
|Centerville
|Houston North Mega*
|Rockwall
|Clarksville
|Houston SE Mega*
|Rosenberg Mega Center*
|Cleburne
|Humble
|Sherman
|Cleveland
|Huntsville
|Spring Mega
|Columbus
|Hurst
|Stephenville
|Conroe
|Jacksonville
|Sulphur Springs
|Corsicana
|Jasper
|Terrell
|Crockett
|Kilgore*
|Texarkana
|Daingerfield
|Lake Worth
|Texas City
|Dallas South Mega*
|Lewisville
|Tolar
|Decatur
|Liberty
|Tyler
|Denton
|Linden
|Wallisville
|Emory
|Livingston*
|Waxahachie
|Flower Mound/Argyle
|Longview
|Weatherford
|Fort Worth East
|Lufkin
|Woodville
|Fort Worth Mega*
|Madisonville