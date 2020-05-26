Driver License Services – Appointments

The driver license office reopening schedule is provided below. To ensure the safety of all customers, as well as our driver license office personnel, you will be required to comply with the following:

Services are by scheduled appointment only; walk-ins are not permitted (Those individuals without an appointment will receive instruction and assistance in setting an appointment for a future date and time)

All customers will be screened prior to entering the building. Screening will include having your temperature taken, and you will be asked if you or any person you have been in contact with for the previous 14 days has had any of the following symptoms: Cough Shortness of Breath Fever/Chills Body Aches Vomiting Diarrhea

Customers who are taking a driving test will be required to wear a face mask or facial covering

Social distancing must be followed (6 feet apart)

Only customers will be allowed into the building, with the following exceptions: ADA accommodations Customers with small children Elderly persons Business needs (parental authorization, residency/address change, etc.)

Credit cards are the preferred payment. Money orders, cashier's and personal checks will be accepted (for the correct amount)

Cash will not be accepted

If these requirements are not met, you may be required to reschedule your appointment at a later date.

For additional information, see the Frequently Asked Questions.

Schedule a driver license appointment