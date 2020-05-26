Skip to main content

Driver License Services – Appointments

The driver license office reopening schedule is provided below.

If these requirements are not met, you may be required to reschedule your appointment at a later date.

For additional information, see the Frequently Asked Questions.

Phase 1 Opening Date: May 26, 2020  
Type of Service Provided:
  • Applying for an original Texas DL or ID
  • Applying for a Texas learner license
  • Driver license services requiring a skills exam
  • Applying for a CDL or Commercial Learner Permit
  • CDL skills exams (at select locations indicated by an asterisk)
DL Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 1.
Abilene* Eastland Pecos
Alpine El Paso – Gateway Perryton
Amarillo* El Paso – Hondo Pass Plainview
Andrews El Paso – Northwest* Post
Anson El Paso – Scott Simpson Presidio
Ballinger Fort Stockton San Angelo*
Big Spring Graham Seminole
Borger Haskell Snyder
Bowie Hereford Sonora
Brady Lamesa Stanton
Brownfield Levelland Sweetwater
Childress Lubbock* Van Horn
Comanche Midland Mega* Vega
Crane Monahans Vernon
Denver City Muleshoe Wichita Falls*
Dimmitt Ozona  
Dumas Pampa  
 
Phase 2 Opening Date: May 29, 2020  
Type of Service Provided:
  • Applying for an original Texas DL or ID
  • Applying for a Texas learner license
  • Driver license services requiring a skills exam
  • Applying for a CDL or Commercial Learner Permit
  • CDL skills exams (at select locations indicated by an asterisk)
DL Offices in DPS’ Central and South Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 2.
Alice George West McAllen
Aransas Pass Georgetown* Meridian
Austin – Capitol Giddings Mission/Palmview
Austin – North Goldthwaite New Braunfels*
Austin – Northwest Gonzales Pearsall
Austin – South Groesbeck Pflugerville Mega
Bastrop Hallettsville Port Lavaca
Beeville Hamilton Rio Grande City
Boerne Harlingen San Antonio – General McMullen
Brownsville Hebbronville San Antonio – Leon Valley Mega*
Cameron Hillsboro San Antonio – Pat Booker
Castroville* Jourdanton San Antonio – Southeast*
Corpus Christi Mega* Junction* San Marcos
Cotulla Karnes City Seguin
Crystal City Kerrville Sinton
Cuero* Killeen Taylor
Del Rio Kingsville Temple
Eagle Pass* Lampasas Uvalde
Edinburg Mega* Laredo* Victoria
Fairfield Llano Waco
Floresville Lockhart Waco CDL*
Fort Hood Marble Falls Weslaco
Fredericksburg Marlin Zapata
Gatesville    
 
Phase 3 Opening Date: June 3, 2020  
Type of Service Provided:
  • Applying for an original Texas DL or ID
  • Applying for a Texas learner license
  • Driver license services requiring a skills exam
  • Applying for a CDL or Commercial Learner Permit
  • CDL skills exams (at select locations indicated by an asterisk)
DL Offices in DPS’ North and East Texas regions, including the following cities, will reopen as part of Phase 3.
Angleton Fort Worth South Marshall
Athens Gainesville McKinney
Bay City Galveston Mineral Wells
Baytown Garland Mega Center Mount Pleasant
Beaumont Gilmer Nacogdoches
Bonham Grand Prairie* New Boston
Brenham Hearne* Orange
Bryan Hemphill Palestine
Caldwell Hempstead Paris*
Canton* Henderson Pierce
Carrollton Mega* Houston Dacoma Plano
Carthage Houston East Port Arthur
Center Houston Gessner Mega* Quitman
Centerville Houston North Mega* Rockwall
Clarksville Houston SE Mega* Rosenberg Mega Center*
Cleburne Humble Sherman
Cleveland Huntsville Spring Mega
Columbus Hurst Stephenville
Conroe Jacksonville Sulphur Springs
Corsicana Jasper Terrell
Crockett Kilgore* Texarkana
Daingerfield Lake Worth Texas City
Dallas South Mega* Lewisville Tolar
Decatur Liberty Tyler
Denton Linden Wallisville
Emory Livingston* Waxahachie
Flower Mound/Argyle Longview Weatherford
Fort Worth East Lufkin Woodville
Fort Worth Mega* Madisonville  